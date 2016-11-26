Close

Kyodo News

November 26, 2016

09:03 26 November 2016

Sunken road found at site of huge sinkhole incident in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA, Nov. 26, Kyodo

A newly paved road covering the site of a huge sinkhole that opened up recently at an intersection in downtown Fukuoka, southwestern Japan, was found to have sunken slightly early Saturday, police said.

The police closed part of the road near JR Hakata Station at 1:45 a.m., but reopened it around 5:30 a.m. after it was deemed safe for traffic. No injuries have been reported.

An official of the Fukuoka city government said the road had sunken by up to 7 centimeters over an extended area. No power outages or gas leaks had been detected in nearby districts, according to Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Saibu Gas Co., respectively.

