November 26, 2016 16:51

15:25 26 November 2016

Boxer-turned-lawmaker says Duterte's anti-drug crusade is OK with him

TOKYO, Nov. 26, Kyodo

With his storied career in the boxing ring reaching its twilight, Manny Pacquiao has increasingly turned his attention to politics in his homeland, and on Saturday said here he fully supports the controversial anti-drug purge being carried out by Filipino leader Rodrigo Duterte.

Speaking in the Japanese capital to promote a gym opened in his name by a Japanese trainer, Pacquiao, now a Philippine senator, said he is in lock-step with Duterte's policies and methods, describing the respect he has for the recently elected former local mayor's attempts to "clean" the Philippines.

"Our president has boldly, strongly (started) to fight against illegal drugs," said Pacquiao, who was once considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world and recently completed a successful comeback to the ring, winning the WBO welterweight title early this month.

