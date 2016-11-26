Cuba's ex-leader Fidel Castro dies at 90

Former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, who was pivotal in Cuba's 1959 revolution and led the country for almost half a century, died Friday night, his brother and successor President Raul Castro said, according to state-run Cuban Television. He was 90.

Fidel assumed power in February 1959 after toppling the U.S.-backed regime in the revolution that soon led the Caribbean-island nation to ally with the Soviet Union.

With the United States having severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961, Fidel became a central figure in global affairs when the world was brought to the brink of nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis the following year.