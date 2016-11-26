Boxing: Mayweather rematch not out of question: Pacquiao

WBO world welterweight champion and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao said Saturday in Tokyo that a much hoped-for rematch with Floyd Mayweather remains possible.

"If he comes back into boxing there is a possibility, but right now we are not talking about that or discussing about that," said Pacquiao, who has been world champ in eight different divisions and is in Japan to open a gym bearing his name.

"Actually, we are not talking about or discussing about my next fight because I am so busy working in the office as a (Philippines) senator. That's my focus right now."

Despite parrying the now-familiar Mayweather question, Pacquiao said his career is not over, and that his recent comeback WBO welterweight title victory over Jessie Vargas was not a high-point on which he would end.

"I don't know when my career will end, but just recently I came back and...when I watched a fight...I realized I feel lonely inside because I realize that I am no longer am active in the sport of boxing," he said.

"I asked myself if I can still fight, and I decided to come back and continue the journey of my career."

The Filipino legend and parliamentarian said he hopes his involvement here would lead to the sport's increased popularity, especially considering Japan's "advanced" boxing infrastructure.

"With the opening of the Manny Pacquiao boxing gym here, we are looking for a much closer relationship with Japan, particularly in the sport of boxing," he said.

"I am willing to help develop and train Japanese boxers. Japanese people are disciplined and hard working. It is not difficult to produce a Japanese version of Manny Pacquiao."

