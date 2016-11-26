Close

Kyodo News

November 26, 2016 19:52

18:36 26 November 2016

Cuba's ex-leader Fidel Castro dies at 90

HAVANA, Nov. 26, Kyodo

Fidel Castro, who led the 1959 Cuban revolution and the country for almost half a century afterwards as an iconic figure in world affairs, died Friday night, his brother and successor President Raul Castro said. He was 90.

In footage aired on state-run Cuban Television, Raul said the revolutionary died at 10:29 p.m. and that his body will be cremated. The president did not say what had caused his brother's death.

Fidel had formally relinquished power in 2008 after undergoing intestinal surgery in 2006.

