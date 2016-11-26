Japan, China agree to expand cooperation on green business

Japan and China agreed Saturday to expand environmental business cooperation, although the pace of reconciliation in the political realm has not yet picked up.

Japanese industry minister Hiroshige Seko and Xu Xiaoshi, chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission, signed an agreement to that end during a one-day forum in Beijing involving about 800 government and company officials of the two countries.

"There is an extremely big potential for the two countries to cooperate in the field of the environment and energy conservation, which will benefit both sides," Xu told the gathering.