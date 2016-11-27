Close

Kyodo News

November 27, 2016 16:59

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:48 27 November 2016

Olympics: 4 parties discuss venues, costs for 2020 Games

TOKYO, Nov. 27, Kyodo

The four-party talks for reviewing costs and venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics took place Sunday in an attempt to lay the groundwork for a meeting of top-level representatives Tuesday.

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee, 2020 Games organizers, and the Tokyo metropolitan and Japanese governments met in Tokyo to discuss details, in particular those regarding the venues for rowing/canoe sprint and volleyball based on proposals by the metropolitan government.

The local authority's cost review panel has recommended considering multiple options for these venues, including the original plans to build new facilities as well as possibly using existing venues to cut costs.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  2. 21 Nov 2016Australian minister links Lebanese migration to terror
  3. 21 Nov 2016Death toll in India train accident passes 140: reports
  4. 21 Nov 2016Ceremony held in Taiwan to mourn Japanese who died in Bashi Channel
  5. 21 Nov 2016Japan injects $1.1 million for Khmer Rouge trials in Cambodia

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete