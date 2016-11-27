Olympics: 4 parties discuss venues, costs for 2020 Games

The four-party talks for reviewing costs and venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics took place Sunday in an attempt to lay the groundwork for a meeting of top-level representatives Tuesday.

Representatives of the International Olympic Committee, 2020 Games organizers, and the Tokyo metropolitan and Japanese governments met in Tokyo to discuss details, in particular those regarding the venues for rowing/canoe sprint and volleyball based on proposals by the metropolitan government.

The local authority's cost review panel has recommended considering multiple options for these venues, including the original plans to build new facilities as well as possibly using existing venues to cut costs.