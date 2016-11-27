16:13 27 November 2016
URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rate rises to 60.7%: Kyodo poll
TOKYO, Nov. 27, Kyodo
The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet stood at 60.7% in a nationwide telephone survey conducted Saturday and Sunday by Kyodo News.
It is the first time that the support rate has topped 60% in a Kyodo poll since October 2013, when it stood at 60.7%. The latest approval rate compares with 53.9% in October, while the disapproval rating dropped to 30.4%.
Regarding Japan's contribution to the costs of stationing U.S. military forces in the country, 86.1% said it was not necessary for Japan to pay more.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.