Kyodo News

November 27, 2016 16:59

  Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

16:13 27 November 2016

URGENT: Abe Cabinet's support rate rises to 60.7%: Kyodo poll

TOKYO, Nov. 27, Kyodo

The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet stood at 60.7% in a nationwide telephone survey conducted Saturday and Sunday by Kyodo News.

It is the first time that the support rate has topped 60% in a Kyodo poll since October 2013, when it stood at 60.7%. The latest approval rate compares with 53.9% in October, while the disapproval rating dropped to 30.4%.

Regarding Japan's contribution to the costs of stationing U.S. military forces in the country, 86.1% said it was not necessary for Japan to pay more.

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

