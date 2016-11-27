S. Korean prosecutors indict key figure in scandal involving Park

South Korean prosecutors on Sunday indicted an associate of Choi Soon Sil, the woman at the center of a political scandal that has plunged the South Korean presidency into crisis.

According to prosecutors, Cha Eun Taek, a former commercial and music video director, is suspected of using his close relationship with Choi to try and force a small advertising agency into relinquishing its shares in Poreka, a former in-house ad firm of a major steelmaker, Yonhap News Agency reported.

When Cha was trying to take over Poreka, President Park Geun Hye apparently ordered Ahn Jong Beom, former senior presidential secretary who is under arrest, to ensure Poreka would not be picked up by a major corporation instead, according to Yonhap.