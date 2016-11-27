Abe Cabinet's support rating rises to 60.7%: Kyodo poll

The support rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet stood at 60.7 percent in a nationwide telephone survey conducted Saturday and Sunday by Kyodo News.

It is the first time that the support rating has topped 60 percent in a Kyodo poll since October 2013, when it stood at 60.7 percent. The latest approval rate compares with 53.9 percent in October, while the disapproval rating dropped to 30.4 percent from 33.2 percent.

Regarding Japan's contribution to the costs of stationing U.S. military forces in the country, 86.1 percent said it was not necessary for Japan to pay more.