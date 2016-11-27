Close

Kyodo News

November 27, 2016 23:01

20:16 27 November 2016

Amusement park draws flak for 5,000 frozen fish in ice rink

KITAKYUSHU, Japan, Nov. 27, Kyodo

An amusement park in southwestern Japan was forced to close its skating rink Sunday after sparking a wave of criticism for freezing around 5,000 fish in the ice.

The operator of Space World in Fukuoka Prefecture opened the ice rink on Nov. 12, hoping to give customers the impression of skating on the sea, but it started receiving complaints that the attraction was cruel and disgusting, with a rumor circulating online claiming the fish had been frozen alive.

The park operator purchased about 25 types of fish, including horse mackerel and saury, from the fish market in the city of Kitakyushu and also embedded photos of whale sharks and rays in the ice.

