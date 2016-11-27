Close

Kyodo News

November 27, 2016 23:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:59 27 November 2016

S. Korean prosecutors suspect Park of further collusion with friend

SEOUL, Nov. 27, Kyodo

South Korean prosecutors said Sunday that President Park Geun Hye is suspected of colluding with her indicted confidante Choi Soon Sil in forcing conglomerates to give advertising contracts to an ad agency set up by Choi and an associate.

The prosecutors on Sunday indicted the associate, Cha Eun Taek, a former commercial and music video director, who is suspected of using his close relationship with Choi to try and force a small advertising agency into relinquishing its shares in Poreka, a former in-house ad firm of a major steelmaker, Yonhap News Agency reported.

When Cha was trying to take over Poreka, Park apparently ordered Ahn Jong Beom, former senior presidential secretary who is under arrest, to ensure Poreka would not be picked up by a major corporation instead, according to Yonhap.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  2. 21 Nov 2016Australian minister links Lebanese migration to terror
  3. 21 Nov 2016Death toll in India train accident passes 140: reports
  4. 21 Nov 2016Ceremony held in Taiwan to mourn Japanese who died in Bashi Channel
  5. 21 Nov 2016Japan injects $1.1 million for Khmer Rouge trials in Cambodia

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete