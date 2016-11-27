S. Korean prosecutors suspect Park of further collusion with friend

South Korean prosecutors said Sunday that President Park Geun Hye is suspected of colluding with her indicted confidante Choi Soon Sil in forcing conglomerates to give advertising contracts to an ad agency set up by Choi and an associate.

The prosecutors on Sunday indicted the associate, Cha Eun Taek, a former commercial and music video director, who is suspected of using his close relationship with Choi to try and force a small advertising agency into relinquishing its shares in Poreka, a former in-house ad firm of a major steelmaker, Yonhap News Agency reported.

When Cha was trying to take over Poreka, Park apparently ordered Ahn Jong Beom, former senior presidential secretary who is under arrest, to ensure Poreka would not be picked up by a major corporation instead, according to Yonhap.