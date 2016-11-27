Close

Kyodo News

November 27, 2016 23:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:12 27 November 2016

Singapore president to visit Japan from Mon.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, Kyodo

Singapore President Tony Tan will make a nine-day state visit to Japan from Monday, Singapore's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

It will be Tan's first state visit to Japan and the second ever by a Singapore president.

The visit, including stops in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Miyagi, is to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  2. 21 Nov 2016Australian minister links Lebanese migration to terror
  3. 21 Nov 2016Death toll in India train accident passes 140: reports
  4. 21 Nov 2016Ceremony held in Taiwan to mourn Japanese who died in Bashi Channel
  5. 21 Nov 2016Japan injects $1.1 million for Khmer Rouge trials in Cambodia

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete