21:12 27 November 2016
Singapore president to visit Japan from Mon.
SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, Kyodo
Singapore President Tony Tan will make a nine-day state visit to Japan from Monday, Singapore's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.
It will be Tan's first state visit to Japan and the second ever by a Singapore president.
The visit, including stops in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Miyagi, is to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
