Olympics: 4 parties compile details on venues, costs for 2020 Games

The technical group of the four-party talks for reviewing costs and venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics took place Sunday, with decisions expected to be made Tuesday by top-level representatives on.

Officials of the International Olympic Committee, organizers for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, and the Tokyo metropolitan and Japanese governments discussed technical issues, in particular those regarding the venues for rowing/canoe sprint, volleyball and swimming based on proposals by the metropolitan government.

"We had a lot of work going into more details regarding the venues but also...we have looked into a number of areas for which we feel that the IOC can bring a contribution," Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games executive director for the IOC, said after the closed-door meeting at a Tokyo hotel.