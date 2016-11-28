Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 11:05

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:24 28 November 2016

Swiss vote down early departure from nuclear power

GENEVA, Nov. 28, Kyodo

Swiss voters in a referendum Sunday rejected a proposal to abandon nuclear energy in 2029 -- five years earlier than currently scheduled, local media said.

The Swiss Broadcasting Corp. reported preliminary results of supporting vote at 46 percent and disapproval at 54 percent.

Although Switzerland already appears on track to phase out nuclear energy, the timing of decommissioning the plants has been a point of contention.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  2. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  3. 22 Nov 2016Currency ban prompts Indian firms to offer cashless payment options
  4. 22 Nov 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  5. 22 Nov 2016Motor Racing: Malaysia to drop F1 after 2018: minister

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete