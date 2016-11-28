08:24 28 November 2016
Swiss vote down early departure from nuclear power
GENEVA, Nov. 28, Kyodo
Swiss voters in a referendum Sunday rejected a proposal to abandon nuclear energy in 2029 -- five years earlier than currently scheduled, local media said.
The Swiss Broadcasting Corp. reported preliminary results of supporting vote at 46 percent and disapproval at 54 percent.
Although Switzerland already appears on track to phase out nuclear energy, the timing of decommissioning the plants has been a point of contention.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.