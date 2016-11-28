North Korea starts 3 days of mourning for Fidel Castro

North Korea started observing three days of mourning for former Cuban President Fidel Castro on Monday, official media said.

North Korea's ruling party, Cabinet and parliament made the decision on Sunday to hoist flags at half-mast at major organizations and designated locations through Wednesday, the country's leading newspaper Rodong Sinmun said.

The country's declaration adopted over the mourning period said the death of Castro was "a huge loss for the people of the two countries."