Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 14:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:50 28 November 2016

Olympics: Pressed for successful games, Koike hopes to learn from Rio

By Shintaro Kano
TOKYO, Nov. 28, Kyodo

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said she feels pressed to host a successful Olympics in 2020 as the International Olympic Committee's three-day debriefing session of the Rio Games got under way Monday.

"With the world watching, I accepted the two flags of the Olympics and Paralympics from the (Rio) mayor and felt then that it is now Tokyo's turn," Koike said. "The flag itself was not heavy, but the burden of responsibility which comes along with it was."

"We need to capitalize on the experience from the Rio Games as we prepare for 2020."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Olympics: Rio debriefing begins in Tokyo for 2020
  • Olympics: Rio debriefing begins in Tokyo for 2020
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  2. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  3. 22 Nov 2016Currency ban prompts Indian firms to offer cashless payment options
  4. 22 Nov 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  5. 22 Nov 2016Motor Racing: Malaysia to drop F1 after 2018: minister

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete