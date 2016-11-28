Olympics: Pressed for successful games, Koike hopes to learn from Rio

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said she feels pressed to host a successful Olympics in 2020 as the International Olympic Committee's three-day debriefing session of the Rio Games got under way Monday.

"With the world watching, I accepted the two flags of the Olympics and Paralympics from the (Rio) mayor and felt then that it is now Tokyo's turn," Koike said. "The flag itself was not heavy, but the burden of responsibility which comes along with it was."

"We need to capitalize on the experience from the Rio Games as we prepare for 2020."