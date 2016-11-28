Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 14:06

13:08 28 November 2016

Toshiba targets bigger share of Thai electrical appliance market

By Silpchai Prasarnsuklarp
BANGKOK, Nov. 28, Kyodo

Toshiba Thailand Co. has optimistically forecast consumer spending on electrical appliances will recover next year after leveling off in the past 12 months, helping boost its sales revenue 5 percent in fiscal year 2017.

Masaaki Kimura, president of Toshiba Thailand, an official distributor of Toshiba brand products, says the Thai economy will be "better" next year as the government and private sector are trying to boost consumption expenditure while the upcoming traveling season will bring greater spending from inbound visitors.

The proportion of sales revenue from information technology products has decreased from 30 percent previously to 10 percent of the total since a shift in the company's sales strategy from mainly targeting consumers to focusing on corporate customers such as companies, government offices and educational institutes due to their higher demand, according to Kimura.

