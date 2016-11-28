Fukushima cleanup cost expected at 20 tril. yen, double estimate

Japan's industry ministry now expects the combined cost of dealing with the aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear disaster to total more than 20 trillion yen ($178.8 billion), nearly double the previous estimate, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which previously estimated the overall cost at 11 trillion yen, is considering passing a portion of the costs that include compensation payments and the expense of the scrapping of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant on to consumers through higher electricity rates.

The six-reactor plant, operated by TEPCO, was damaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami and three of its reactors subsequently suffered meltdowns due to loss of cooling power in the worst nuclear crisis since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.