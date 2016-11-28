Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 17:07

16:01 28 November 2016

Lawmaker to attend Castro funeral proceedings on PM Abe's behalf

TOKYO, Nov. 28, Kyodo

The head of a Japan-Cuba friendship parliamentarians' league will visit Cuba from Monday to Friday to attend funeral proceedings for former Cuban leader Fidel Castro as a special envoy of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the lawmaker's office.

Keiji Furuya, lawmaker in the House of Representatives with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will participate in a ceremony Tuesday with other foreign dignitaries, his office said. Castro's burial ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 4.

Abe expressed his condolences over Castro's death in a message released Saturday. The Japanese premier met the former leader and his younger brother, President Raul Castro, during a visit to Cuba in September.

