November 28, 2016 17:07

16:07 28 November 2016

Nikkei snaps winning streak on moves to lock in gains, yen's rise

By Akiko Yasuhara
TOKYO, Nov. 28, Kyodo

The Nikkei stock index ended slightly lower Monday, ending its seven-day winning streak on the back of selling to cash in on recent gains and the yen's strength against the U.S. dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 24.33 points, or 0.13 percent, from Friday at 18,356.89. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 5.05 points, or 0.34 percent, higher at 1,469.58, rising for the 12th consecutive trading day, its longest winning streak in roughly a year and a half.

Major gainers included electric power and gas, and bank issues while mining and precision instrument issues led decliners.

