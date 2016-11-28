Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 17:07

16:09 28 November 2016

Pop singer Aska to be arrested again for alleged drug use

TOKYO, Nov. 28, Kyodo

Pop singer-songwriter Aska is set to be arrested for an alleged violation of the stimulants control law while still on parole for a 2014 drug offense, investigative sources said Monday.

The 58-year-old Aska, whose real name is Shigeaki Miyazaki, called police around 7 p.m. Friday and was incoherent when police officers arrived at his house. A sample of his urine tested positive for an illegal stimulant drug, the sources said.

In September 2014, Aska received a three-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, for drug possession and use after being arrested in May that year.

==Kyodo

