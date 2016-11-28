Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 17:07

16:45 28 November 2016

North Korea starts 3 days of mourning for Fidel Castro

BEIJING, Nov. 28, Kyodo

North Korea started observing three days of mourning for former Cuban President Fidel Castro on Monday, and sent a delegation led by a very close aide to leader Kim Jong Un to Havana, official media said.

North Korea's ruling party, Cabinet and parliament made the decision on Sunday to hoist flags at half-mast at major organizations and designated locations through Wednesday, the country's leading newspaper Rodong Sinmun said.

The country's declaration adopted over the mourning period said the death of Castro was "a huge loss for the people of the two countries."

