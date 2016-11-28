Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 17:07

16:54 28 November 2016

Video Advisory (Nov. 28) Vintage cars on parade in Tokyo

TOKYO, Nov. 28, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Vintage cars on parade in Tokyo

-- Vintage cars parade in Tokyo on Nov. 26, 2016, in an event organized by the Toyota Automobile Museum. Some 100 Japanese, American and European classic cars, including the iconic 1966 2000GT of Toyota Motor Corp. and the 1967 N360 of Honda Motor Co., took part in the parade between the Jingu Gaien park and the Ginza shopping area.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_15466/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

