Video Advisory (Nov. 28) Vintage cars on parade in Tokyo

Vintage cars on parade in Tokyo

-- Vintage cars parade in Tokyo on Nov. 26, 2016, in an event organized by the Toyota Automobile Museum. Some 100 Japanese, American and European classic cars, including the iconic 1966 2000GT of Toyota Motor Corp. and the 1967 N360 of Honda Motor Co., took part in the parade between the Jingu Gaien park and the Ginza shopping area.

