November 28, 2016 17:07

16:59 28 November 2016

Park refuses to accept face-to-face questioning by deadline

SEOUL, Nov. 28, Kyodo

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye on Monday declined to submit to prosecutors' face-to-face questioning by Tuesday regarding her role in an influence-peddling scandal, citing her busy schedule.

"There are difficulties in the schedule as the president should prepare measures over the urgent situation and also consider the issue of appointing an independent counsel who will be recommended by tomorrow," her defense lawyer Yoo Yeong Ha said in a message sent to reporters.

The development comes after state prosecutors requested last week that the president accept a face-to-face questioning regarding her alleged role in the ongoing corruption scandal by Tuesday.

