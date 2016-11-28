High court overturns acquittal of mayor in bribery case

The Nagoya High Court on Monday overturned a lower court acquittal of a city mayor in central Japan, declaring him guilty of taking bribes when he served as an assembly member in 2013.

Dismissing the earlier decision, the high court sentenced Minokamo Mayor Hiroto Fujii, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered him to pay a 300,000 yen ($2,700) fine. The 32-year-old mayor's defense said it intended to appeal the ruling immediately.

The mayor was indicted on charges of receiving the bribes over the installation of a water-cleaning system at a school in the city between March and April 2013, when he was a city assembly member.