Close

Kyodo News

November 28, 2016 20:08

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:55 28 November 2016

High court overturns acquittal of mayor in bribery case

NAGOYA, Nov. 28, Kyodo

The Nagoya High Court on Monday overturned a lower court acquittal of a city mayor in central Japan, declaring him guilty of taking bribes when he served as an assembly member in 2013.

Dismissing the earlier decision, the high court sentenced Minokamo Mayor Hiroto Fujii, to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered him to pay a 300,000 yen ($2,700) fine. The 32-year-old mayor's defense said it intended to appeal the ruling immediately.

The mayor was indicted on charges of receiving the bribes over the installation of a water-cleaning system at a school in the city between March and April 2013, when he was a city assembly member.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • High court finds city mayor guilty in bribery case
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Nov 2016N. Korea says Obama's policy of sanctions, pressure has failed
  2. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  3. 22 Nov 2016Currency ban prompts Indian firms to offer cashless payment options
  4. 22 Nov 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  5. 22 Nov 2016Motor Racing: Malaysia to drop F1 after 2018: minister

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete