Olympics: Koike seeks nationwide momentum toward 2020 success

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike is hoping that the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics can revitalize the whole of Japan, and not just in sport.

"The most important thing in making (the Games) successful will be to move in the same 'All Japan' direction," Koike said Monday at a symposium. "It's not just Tokyo, we have to make it an opportunity for the country to develop as a whole."

"The Olympics' biggest role is to be a catalyst to provide better living (conditions) and economic growth across Japan. This is a country blessed with lots to treasure in terms of tourist attractions, traditions and local products, and the 2020 Games are a great opportunity to show them to the rest of the world."

Chairman of the Tokyo 2020 Culture and Education Commission, Masaki Aoyagi, an honorary professor at the University of Tokyo, said the sporting extravaganza is a big chance for people in Japan to reconnect to tradition while at the same time reenergizing communities.

"We need to think as if each of us in this country is at the center of events," Aoyagi said. "Our culture tends to be placid, but it is extremely popular abroad. The identity of each country is increasingly centered on its own culture, and internationally, Japan has fallen behind in marketing itself -- but the 2020 Games is the biggest chance to turn that around."

"There are lots of aging regions in Japan, but the Olympics offer the chance to galvanize them, using the Games to boost local activities such as festivals that can help thaw 'frozen' communities."

The games organizing committee announced a plan for wide-ranging Olympics-related events across the country starting next year that will place an emphasis on health, education, sustainability and culture in an effort to generate a nationwide buzz about the Games.

Kumi Imamura, a Tokyo 2020 Culture and Education Commission member, pointed out that the chance to take part as volunteers at the Games can help change the mindset of many young Japanese.

"Academically they're bright, but there may be constructs within the school system that dent their confidence along the way," she said. "The 2020 Games will provide opportunities for them to feel they're able help to someone else in society."

"There were many cases of post-traumatic stress disorder after the 2011 quake and tsunami disaster, but I've noticed that there were many who had post-traumatic growth, those who faced up to the reality and began to take on more challenges after. I want local authorities to provide opportunities for youth that they will want to take."

Mitsuyuki Nakamura of the Fukushima prefectural office said he hopes the project stems the decline of the eastern coastal region hit hard by the disaster and nuclear meltdown.

"The loss of local traditions means loss of home for people who live or lived there," he said.

Yoshiharu Abe, the mayor of Imabetsu in Aomori Prefecture, which has a population of less than 3,000, welcomed the Mongolian national fencing team to his town this March and said local municipalities similar to his have lots to offer.

"We can't just use the slogan 'All Japan' for the sake of it, we actually have to work toward it," he said. "Most of the Japanese athletes fight their way from their regions, so we in the regions also have to show similar fight."

"One out of two people in our town are over the age of 65, but they showed their power by learning some Mongolian. And we want to keep the international exchanges going."

