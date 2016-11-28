Park refuses to submit to prosecutors' questioning by Tuesday deadline

South Korea's embattled President Park Geun Hye on Monday rejected state prosecutors' request that she submit to face-to-face questioning by Tuesday regarding her role in a corruption and influence-peddling scandal, citing her busy schedule.

"There are difficulties in the schedule as the president should prepare measures over the urgent situation and also consider the issue of appointing an independent counsel who will be recommended by tomorrow," her defense lawyer Yoo Yeong Ha told reporters.

The presidential office last week said the president would prefer to face a probe by a "balanced" and "neutral" independent counsel than by state prosecutors, whose investigation it has criticized as unfair and politically biased.