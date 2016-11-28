Close

Kyodo News

November 29, 2016 2:10

23:22 28 November 2016

High court overturns acquittal of mayor in bribery case

NAGOYA, Nov. 28, Kyodo

The Nagoya High Court on Monday overturned a lower court acquittal of a city mayor in central Japan, finding him guilty of taking bribes in 2013 while an assembly member.

Dismissing the earlier decision, the high court sentenced Minokamo Mayor Hiroto Fujii to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered him to pay a 300,000 yen ($2,700) fine. The 32-year-old mayor's defense said it immediately appealed the ruling.

Fujii consistently maintained his innocence and the lower court questioned the credibility of the bribery confession by Masayoshi Nakabayashi, the president of a groundwater supply installation company.

  • High court finds city mayor guilty in bribery case
