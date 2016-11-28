23:35 28 November 2016
Japan, China agree to deepen confidence building
BEIJING, Nov. 28, Kyodo
Japan and China agreed Monday to strengthen confidence-building measures in a security dialogue held for the first time in nearly two years.
During the meeting in Beijing involving senior diplomats and defense officials, both sides explained each other's security policies and "frankly" discussed major challenges facing the region and the rest of the world, the Japanese government said.
The government also said Japan requested China to make its security polices more transparent.
