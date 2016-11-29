Close

November 29, 2016 11:13

09:29 29 November 2016

Japan's jobless rate stays flat at 3.0% in October

TOKYO, Nov. 29, Kyodo

Japan's unemployment rate stood at 3.0 percent in October, unchanged from the previous month, the government said Tuesday.

Separate data showed the country's job availability improved to 1.40 in October, the best level since August 1991, according to to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. It means that 140 positions were available for every 100 job seekers.

Household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, however, fell for the eight straight month, reflecting consumers' reluctance to spend. It dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in October from a year earlier to 281,961 yen ($2,522).

