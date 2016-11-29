U.N. to vote on new sanctions against N. Korea Wed.

The U.N. Security Council is arranging to vote midweek on a new sanctions resolution against North Korea, a council source said Monday.

A draft resolution is expected to be adopted Wednesday morning with a majority, as the five permanent members of the 15-nation council have already agreed on the text of a draft resolution in principle.

The key provision of the fresh sanctions is a cap on the North's coal exports -- with Pyongyang's major trading partner and close ally China in mind -- which could deal a heavy blow to the cash-strapped country if implemented fully.

The new resolution is intended to close loopholes in the previous sanctions resolution adopted by the Security Council in March in response to Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January and its subsequent rocket launch using ballistic missile technology, both of which are banned under past resolutions.

Although the March resolution contained provisions limiting U.N. member states from importing North Korean coal, iron and iron ore, an exceptional clause over transactions for "livelihood purposes" has undermined its effectiveness.

The United States and China have spent about two and a half months negotiating the latest draft, which would be the sixth raft of U.N. sanctions imposed on Pyongyang since its first nuclear test in 2006.

North Korea has heightened tensions by drastically increasing its nuclear and missile testing this year. It conducted the latest nuclear test on Sept. 9 following one in January, and also carried out more than 20 ballistic missile tests this year.

==Kyodo