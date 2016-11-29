Highly contagious bird flu strain detected at Niigata poultry farm

Tests have confirmed the presence of a highly contagious avian flu strain at a poultry farm in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, the prefectural government said early Tuesday.

The local government began culling the approximately 310,000 chickens at the farm in the village of Sekikawa. Meanwhile in Aomori, northeastern Japan, the Aomori prefectural government was culling about 16,500 birds at a farm where ducks tested positive for the H5 bird flu strain in preliminary testing Monday.

A local official found about 40 chickens dead at the farm in the village of Sekikawa on Monday. Five of the birds tested positive.