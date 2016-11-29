U.N. chief hopeful U.S. to stay course on climate change under Trump

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki Moon said Monday he believes U.S. President-elect Donald Trump -- as a businessman -- will see the value in fighting climate change and will not reverse the course Washington has taken under President Barack Obama.

"My sense is that the president-elect, Mr. Donald Trump, who has been a very successful global business leader now becoming a global political leader -- he will understand that there are market forces already at work on this issue," Ban told a group of Japanese journalists in an exit interview with them as he prepares to wrap up his two five-year terms next month.

He also pointed to his hope that Trump will recognize the need to "harness these forces (market forces) for the good of the planet and the good of all human beings and all the species that inhabit it."

The former South Korean foreign minister has been recognized as a climate change champion for helping broker the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change that entered into force earlier this month with large green-house gas emitters -- the United States and China -- as well as others like Japan, taking part.

In the accord adopted in Paris last December, leaders had agreed to hold global average temperature rises to "well below" 2 C above preindustrial levels to avoid the serious consequences of climate change.

Ban explained how he and Trump had talked by phone recently on a range of issues, including on that of the fight against climate change.

The U.N. chief said he remains "optimistic" about the efforts on climate change that have involved not only engagement with the world's top leaders, but also with business executives and civil society.

In pointing to the positive moves made by big states, such as California, and cities like Las Vegas and Nashville, as well as American companies, like General Motors Co., he explained how the efforts are making businesses climate-resilient and based on low carbon economies.

As Japan prepares to mark its 60th anniversary of joining the United Nations next month, Ban expressed his appreciation for his work with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and others before him, and Tokyo's increasing cooperation with the international body on various fronts.

"I strongly welcome the growing cooperation between the U.N. and Japan on conflict prevention and peace-building, and I fully support Japan's intention to make an even greater contribution in these areas," he said. The comments are made in light of the recent troop infusion into South Sudan where a new batch of Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force troops arrived in Juba last week and are tasked with new roles in line with the country's new security law.

Meanwhile, Ban, who has spent much of his professional life working with North Korea to improve relations, said he remains "deeply concerned" about the recent spate of nuclear tests and ballistic missile firings that have been ratcheted up over the last year.

"The reconciliation between South and North Korea has always been the top agenda and top in my mind," he explained, but added his aim of travelling to the isolated country in his remaining 34 days in office "may be practically unrealistic to think about."

While there is much speculation that the secretary general is planning to run for president of his country next year, he did not elaborate on his ambitions after Dec. 31.

"Come January 1, 2017, as a private citizen when I return to Korea, I'll try to discuss with my friends and leaders of Korean society on how and what I can and I should do for my motherland," he noted.

On the current turmoil taking place domestically as President Park Geun Hye faces mounting pressures to step down, he said he was closely following developments but was confident in "Korea's belief in good governance" and that it "will be able to overcome this crisis."

