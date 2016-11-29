N. Korean leader mourns death of Castro at Cuban Embassy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited the Cuban Embassy in Pyongyang to mourn the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, official media said Tuesday.

"Though the outstanding leader passed away, his name and feats will always be remembered by all of us. We feel pain of the loss of the great comrade, the great comrade-in-arms," Kim wrote in a condolence book, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim visited the embassy on Monday, when North Korea began a three-day mourning period for Castro's death.