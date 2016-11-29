Close

Kyodo News

November 29, 2016 14:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:47 29 November 2016

N. Korean leader mourns death of Castro at Cuban Embassy

BEIJING, Nov. 29, Kyodo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited the Cuban Embassy in Pyongyang to mourn the death of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro, official media said Tuesday.

"Though the outstanding leader passed away, his name and feats will always be remembered by all of us. We feel pain of the loss of the great comrade, the great comrade-in-arms," Kim wrote in a condolence book, the Korean Central News Agency said.

Kim visited the embassy on Monday, when North Korea began a three-day mourning period for Castro's death.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 23 Nov 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 23 Nov 2016URGENT: Ex-Khmer Rouge top leaders sentenced to life in prison
  5. 23 Nov 2016Taiwan's China Airlines to offer assistance to TransAsia Airways

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete