Japan institute to utilize AI for treating cancer

Japan's major cancer research institution said Tuesday it plans to use artificial intelligence in diagnosing cancer and deciding the best courses of treatment for patients with the illness.

The National Cancer Center said it will work with other organizations including the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology to make a system for cancer diagnosis and treatment for trial use within five years.

The system will use a database created from massive data accumulated by the center, which includes genetic information and results of blood tests and diagnostic imaging, and also check relevant medical research papers, it said.