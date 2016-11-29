Close

November 29, 2016 14:14

12:51 29 November 2016

Data breach from reported cyberattack not found: defense chief

TOKYO, Nov. 29, Kyodo

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada said Tuesday a recently reported cyberattack was not found to have resulted in a data breach, but did not confirm media reports that a ministry communication network shared with the Self-Defense Forces was hacked.

Noting that the ministry and the SDF receive suspicious e-mails on a daily basis, Inada said at a press conference, "We have not confirmed any leakage of information or destruction of equipment at this point."

Kyodo News reported Sunday that the ministry and the SDF discovered around September that their shared communication network had suffered a cyberattack that enabled a hacker to penetrate the Ground Self-Defense Force's computer system, and that some information may have been leaked in the incident.

