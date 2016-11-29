Rugby: Brave Blossoms wing Lemeki to be out of action for 6 months

Japan Olympian Lomano Lava Lemeki said Tuesday that he will have an operation for a torn ACL, ruling him out for the rest of the Japan Rugby Top League season.

The 27-year-old Honda Heat and Brave Blossoms wing damaged his left knee toward the end of the test against Georgia in Tbilisi on Nov. 12.

"The operation is tomorrow so I can't wait to start doing rehab," Lemeki texted Kyodo News from hospital.

"Hopefully I can be ready for the second half of the Sunwolves' season and the June tests. That's the plan anyway."

While the Sunwolves have yet to officially name a single player for the 2017 season, Lemeki -- along with Shota Horie, Kotaro Matsushima and Liaki Moli -- have already told reporters that they will be lining up for the Super Rugby franchise.

A key member of the Japan sevens team for the last four years, Lemeki played a big role in Japan finishing fourth at the Rio Olympics.

On his return from Brazil he announced he would be concentrating on the 15-a-side game with an eye to playing for Japan at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He made an immediate impact scoring a try on his test debut against Argentina on Nov. 5 and followed it up with a brace against Georgia as Japan won 28-22 to mark new coach Jamie Joseph's first win in charge of the national team.

Lemeki said he was touched by the messages of support he had received and that he was positive he would make a quick recovery.

