Thai parliament acknowledges crown prince as king's successor

Thailand's National Legislative Assembly convened for a special session Tuesday, during which it acknowledged as the royal heir Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was appointed by his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The session was called by the assembly's President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, following the submission of a Cabinet resolution on the king's successor.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired a weekly Cabinet meeting earlier on Tuesday before forwarding the resolution to the assembly.