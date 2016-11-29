Okinawa police conduct searches over group against U.S. base transfer

Okinawa prefectural police Tuesday searched several locations related to a group that opposes the planned relocation of a U.S. base for allegedly obstructing construction work for the base transfer.

The group is suspected of piling more than 1,000 concrete blocks at the gate of the U.S. Marine Corps Camp Schwab in January this year, blocking the passage of vehicles used for construction work, investigative sources said.

Camp Schwab is located close to where Japan is building a replacement facility for the Marine Corps' Air Station Futenma, also in Okinawa.