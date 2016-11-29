Thai parliament acknowledges crown prince as king's successor

Thailand's National Legislative Assembly convened for a special session Tuesday, during which it acknowledged as the royal heir Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, who was appointed by his father, the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The session was called by the assembly's President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai, following the submission of a Cabinet resolution on the king's successor.

During the brief meeting, Pornpetch told assembly members that he had received the cabinet resolution, and that King Bhumibol had appointed his heir, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, under the Palace Law on Succession.