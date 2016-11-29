Close

November 29, 2016 17:16

16:24 29 November 2016

S. Korea's Park expresses readiness to resign before term ends

SEOUL, Nov. 29, Kyodo

South Korean President Park Geun Hye expressed her readiness Tuesday to resign from her post, with conditions, before her term ends, as a corruption and influence-peddling scandal continues to cripple her government.

In a nationally televised address, Park asked parliament to decide the remaining length of her presidency, and said she would step down as long as a "plan to cede power in a stable manner to minimize confusion in state affairs" was offered.

"I want the parliament to determine all issues, including the resignation or shortening of my term," Park, the country's first female president, said. Her single, five-year term is due to end in February 2018.

