8 Japanese carmakers domestic output falls 3.2% in Oct.

The combined domestic output of eight major Japanese automakers fell 3.2 percent in October from a year earlier to 743,086 vehicles for the first decline in three months, according to data released by Tuesday.

Six of the eight carmakers reported declines, with Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s domestic output tumbling 23.4 percent to 44,279 vehicles due to a temporary halt of minicar production in the wake of a fuel economy data manipulation scandal that erupted in April.

Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday its domestic output fell 6.1 percent in October to 260,426 vehicles, the first decline in three months, reflecting slower growth in exports to the Middle East and North America.