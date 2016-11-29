Olympics: IOC tells Tokyo 2 tril. yen budget plan is still too high

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee's proposal to cut 1 trillion yen from an estimated 3 trillion yen budget was deemed not ambitious enough by the International Olympic Committee at a four-party cost-reduction working group for the 2020 Games on Tuesday.

The working group, featuring top officials from the IOC, the Japanese and metropolitan governments and the 2020 organizing committee, agreed to stick to the original plan of using the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo for the rowing/canoe sprint, over the city's suggestion of moving it to Naganuma rowing course in Miyagi Prefecture.

The working group said Naganuma would be used as a training site for visiting teams, and also settled on building an aquatics center for the swimming with a fixed capacity of 15,000 that will not incur any additional post-Games costs.

A decision on the volleyball venue, however, was put off after Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike asked to postpone it until Christmas, a request that was granted by the IOC.

Koike said her team needed more time to review the pros and cons of hosting the volleyball in either the yet-to-be-built Ariake Arena or Yokohama Arena. Koike said Ariake's 40.4 billion yen price tag was "too expensive," and would review it from an architectural perspective.

IOC vice president John Coates said the organizing committee "can do much better" than a 2 trillion yen budget, demanding a first draft of the budget from the hosts as soon as possible. The chairman of the coordination commission for Tokyo said the IOC cannot allow organizers to rack up such a bill, with the host city of the 2024 Summer Olympics to be decided next year.

"I think we're on the same page but let's get this thing done," Coates said. "You have heard that Tokyo 2020 are putting a ceiling on the budget at this stage of $20 billion. The IOC has not agreed to that amount of money. We think the operational costs of the Games can be delivered for significantly less than that."

"We think we're in a good stage here, but I don't want to let the international media have the impression that the costs of running the Games in a city like Tokyo, where you have so many existing venues, is $20 billion. It is not, and there will be significant savings to be found."

"From the IOC, we want to make it abundantly clear -- particularly as we are going into a situation where the 2024 host city will be decided next year -- and the international media and the public are scrutinizing these figures very closely. It is unfair to the IOC to give a misconception in this area."

Christophe Dubi, the IOC's executive director of the Olympic Games, said coming up with a plan for Yokohama Arena by next month that covers all tracks will take an enormous amount of work, and is a highly irregular task less than four years away from the actual event.

"If the decision is to go to Yokohama, we have to make sure all agreements are in place so we do not meet any hurdles that would prevent us to use the venue down the road," Dubi said. "It has to be understood that the work we do in the coming weeks is generally something we ask at the time of the candidature."

"It will take immense good will and real hard work from all partners to reach the Christmas deadline. I think this is ambitious, nevertheless, if we set this deadline for ourselves, then let's roll the sleeves up and work as hard as we have in the last two months."

Coates said whether it ends up being Ariake or Yokohama for the volleyball, costs will continue to be driven down.

"The governor asked for a little bit more time until Christmas, and we've agreed to that," he said.

"We have acknowledged more work needs to be done on reviewing the designing and costing of a proposed stadium at Ariake for volleyball and on the other side, reviewing whether Yokohama could handle the volleyball...so that there could be a fair comparison between the two before a final decision is taken."

"We have previously made savings of $1.8 billion to the cost of new venues, another $400 million has been identified over the last month and we hope that whatever the decision, whether it's Ariake or Yokohama, we are confident that there will be further savings there."

"As far as the IOC is concerned, we are extremely pleased with the progress that has been made over the last month towards further cost savings for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games."

==Kyodo