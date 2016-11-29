330,000 chickens, ducks culled as bird flu found in Niigata, Aomori

The prefectural governments of Niigata and Aomori began culling a total of about 330,000 chickens and ducks Tuesday after a highly pathogenic H5 strain of bird flu virus was detected at local farms.

Experts are warning that the outbreak could spread nationwide as infected wild birds have been found in many parts of the country.

These are the first cases of infection with the H5 strain of virus in domestic poultry since January 2015 when it was detected in Okayama and Saga prefectures.