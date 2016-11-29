Close

Kyodo News

November 29, 2016 20:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:44 29 November 2016

Aircraft carrying Brazil soccer team crashes in Colombia: reports

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 29, Kyodo

An aircraft carrying 81 people, including members of a Brazilian soccer team heading for a regional tournament final, crashed in Colombia late Monday with 76 passengers feared dead, media reports said.

The plane departed from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and made a stop at Santa Cruz, Bolivia, on its way to Medellin in the northwest of Colombia.

The airplane sent out an electrical fault message before the crash, according to the reports.

Brazilian team Chapecoense, from the small southern city of Chapeco, had been scheduled to play against Atletico Nacional in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final in Medellin on Wednesday, reports said.

The passengers aboard the flight may include the team manager and four players who previously spent time in the J-League in Japan, according to a team list made available by Colombian media.

Caio Junior had a short stint managing Vissel Kobe in J1 in 2009 before he moved on to Qatari side Al Gharafa.

Midfielder Cleber Santana played for Kashiwa Reysol in 2005 and Thiego for then J1 Kyoto Sanga in 2010, while Arthur Maia spent a season at Kawasaki Frontale last year.

Forward Kempes played in Japan for three years, first at Cerezo Osaka in 2012 when he scored seven times in the top flight and the following two seasons at J2 JEF United Chiba.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 23 Nov 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 23 Nov 2016URGENT: Ex-Khmer Rouge top leaders sentenced to life in prison
  5. 23 Nov 2016Taiwan's China Airlines to offer assistance to TransAsia Airways

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete