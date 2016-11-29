Close

Kyodo News

November 29, 2016 20:16

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:56 29 November 2016

S. Korea's Park voices willingness to resign before term ends

SEOUL, Nov. 29, Kyodo

South Korean President Park Geun Hye expressed her willingness Tuesday to resign before her term ends if parliament decides on a plan to ensure a smooth power transition, as a corruption and influence-peddling scandal continues to cripple her government.

In a nationally televised address, Park, "I will entrust the National Assembly with (the task of) making decisions on issues, including the shortening of my presidential term."

"If the ruling and opposition parties discuss and come up with measures to minimize the turmoil and the vacuum in state affairs and to ensure a stable transition of power, I will resign from the presidency according to the agreed timetable and legal procedures," she added.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • S. Korea's Park expresses readiness to resign before term ends
  • S. Korea's Park expresses readiness to resign before term ends
  • S. Korea's Park expresses readiness to resign before term ends
  • S. Korea's Park expresses readiness to resign before term ends
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Nov 2016U.N. rights expert seeks accountability for abuses in N. Korea
  2. 25 Nov 2016Sea Shepherd's new high-speed ship prepares to engage Japan whalers
  3. 23 Nov 2016Asian editorial excerpts
  4. 23 Nov 2016URGENT: Ex-Khmer Rouge top leaders sentenced to life in prison
  5. 23 Nov 2016Taiwan's China Airlines to offer assistance to TransAsia Airways

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete