S. Korea's Park voices willingness to resign before term ends

South Korean President Park Geun Hye expressed her willingness Tuesday to resign before her term ends if parliament decides on a plan to ensure a smooth power transition, as a corruption and influence-peddling scandal continues to cripple her government.

In a nationally televised address, Park said, "I will entrust the National Assembly with (the task of) making decisions on issues, including the shortening of my presidential term."

"If the ruling and opposition parties discuss and come up with measures to minimize the turmoil and the vacuum in state affairs and to ensure a stable transition of power, I will resign from the presidency according to the agreed timetable and legal procedures," she added.