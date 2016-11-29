Close

Kyodo News

November 29, 2016

21:55 29 November 2016

Japan, China agree to aim for 3-way summit with S. Korea

BEIJING, Nov. 29, Kyodo

Japan and China agreed Tuesday to work toward a trilateral summit with South Korea, a senior diplomat said.

"With regard to the trilateral summit, we will continue coordination" and this was confirmed, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba told reporters after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other senior officials in Beijing.

Akiba held discussions with Kong Xuanyou, China's assistant foreign minister, for more than three hours, which were in part aimed at creating a favorable environment for Premier Li Keqiang's possible first visit to Japan next month since taking office in 2013.

