Soccer: Abe pen gives Reds win in 1st leg of J-League c'ship final

Urawa Reds took a huge stride toward winning their second league title with a 1-0 win away to Kashima Antlers in the first leg of the J-League Championship Final on Tuesday.

Yuki Abe rifled home a second-half penalty for the only goal of the game to give Reds victory and put them firmly in the driver's seat ahead of the second leg in Saitama on Saturday.

In line with revised regulations, Reds, by virtue of having finished top of the overall J-League standings this season, now need only to draw or can even afford to lose by the same scoreline in the return leg to secure their first league crown since 2006.

But Abe warned that the job is far from finished.

"Nothing is decided yet and if we don't win the next game on Dec. 3 then this will mean nothing. You never know what is going to happen in soccer," said the former Leicester City midfielder.

In a lively opening to the game at Kashima Stadium, Yuki Muto thought he had given Reds the lead after eight minutes, only for his diving header to be disallowed for offside.

Kashima, meanwhile, enjoyed a raft of opportunities from set pieces in the early stages but failed to seriously trouble Reds goalkeeper Shusaku Nishikawa.

The rest of the first period was scrappy and littered with free kicks, although Muto went close to making a breakthrough for Reds on the stroke of halftime, when his stinging shot was beaten away by Kashima custodian Hitoshi Sogahata.

The first clear chance of the game fell to Kashima six minutes after the break but Nishikawa came to Reds' rescue with a great block to deny Yasushi Endo.

But it was Urawa that would take the lead shortly before the hour mark. Kashima defender Daigo Nishi was adjudged to have shoved over former Kashima striker Shinzo Koroki from behind and Reds captain Abe stepped up to sweep his spot kick past Sogahata.

"Koroki did well to get his body in the way and win the penalty. I had to put it away as I knew that scoring it would give the other players who were trying so hard a lift and take the pressure off them," said Abe.

"We were playing tough opponents tonight but I have reliable teammates around me and I stepped up to take it with confidence."

Nishi, though, was adamant it was not a penalty.

"It never was. I never touched him (Koroki)," he said.

Kashima midfielder Ryota Nagaki said, "We have lost the game and just have to try and turn things around. I didn't think our performance in general was that bad and we had chances to score and that is what we have to do in the next game."

Substitute Gaku Shibasaki rifled into the side netting as Kashima went in search of a quick response, Mu Kanazaki then flashing a header just wide of the post with 13 minutes left.

Shoma Doi then went inches wide with a stoppage time header for Kashima, but the seven-time champions have it all to do in the second leg.

First-stage winners Kashima lost their last four games of the regular season and finished in third place in the overall standings, some 15 points behind Urawa, who advanced directly to the final through finishing top of the table.

Kashima booked a spot in the final with a 1-0 win away to second-placed Kawasaki Frontale in the semifinal playoff on Nov. 23.

The winner of the J-League Championship Final earns a spot at the Club World Cup in Japan next month.

